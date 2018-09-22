Slay (concussion) is considered questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Slay continues to nurse a concussion suffered in Week 2, but managed to log a limited practice Friday after being sidelined to begin the week. It seems likely that Slay will sit out Sunday's tilt, in which case Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson would share snaps at the left cornerback position.

