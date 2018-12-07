Lions' Darius Slay: Dealing with ankle injury
Slay is questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona with an ankle injury.
Slay was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to the ankle issue. The fact the 27-year-old was still able to practice in some capacity bodes well for his availability Sunday, but his game status is still worth keeping an eye on heading into the weekend.
