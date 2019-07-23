Lions' Darius Slay: Decides against holdout
Slay will report for the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Slay skipped mandatory minicamp in June, hoping to persuade the Lions to give him a pay raise or an extension. He has two season remaining on a four-year, $48 million contract, with a $12.6 million base salary and $15.9 million cap hit scheduled for 2019, per overthecap.com. The 28-year-old cornerback averaged 15.2 games (all starts), 53.4 tackles, 17.2 pass breakups and 3.4 interceptions over the past five seasons. Slay's decision to report for training camp might be taken as a sign that he's close to reaching a deal with the Lions.
