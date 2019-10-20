Play

Slay (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Slay aggrivated his hamstring injury in the first half of the game, and the nick will force him to miss the remaining quarter and change. Now that he's officially out, Tavon Wilson seems likely to work in the slot while Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin handle outside duties at cornerback while Slay is sidelined. Expect the team to comment on Slay's status following the game or in the coming days.

