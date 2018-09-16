Slay suffered a concussion and is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions will remain without their top defensive player for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Dee Virgin will serve as Detriot's starting left cornerback as long as Slay remains sidelined. The 27-year-old will work to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Patriots in Week 3.