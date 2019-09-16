Lions' Darius Slay: Game-sealing interception
Slay generated five tackles, two pass breakups and one interception during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
The 28-year-old remains one of the best cornerbacks in the league and his contributions were a big reason why the Lions were able to pull this one out. His biggest play obviously was the game-sealing interception in the final minute of the game on a desperate end-zone heave targeted for Keenan Allen. We just need to keep in mind that the tackle production might be hard to sustain considering Slay logged that many only once last year.
