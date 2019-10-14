Slay (hamstring) is active for Monday's game against the Packers.

Slay was sidelined in Week 4 due to the injury, but had an extra week off to recover during the Lions' bye. Although his status was originally deemed uncertain, he did appear to be trending in this direction. The All-Pro corner will return against a Packers' team missing their No. 1 pass-catcher in Davante Adams (toe). Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.

