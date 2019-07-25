Lions' Darius Slay: Lands on NFI list
Slay was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear what sort of injury Slay is dealing with, though it could be an issue as minor as conditioning. The star cornerback reportedly considered a holdout in the hopes of receiving a pay raise or extension, so his presence could be interpreted as a sign that negotiations are proceeding well.
More News
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Decides against holdout•
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Working toward deal•
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Uncertain to report for training camp•
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Not expected to attend minicamp•
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Leads shutout in Green Bay•
-
Lions' Darius Slay: Records first career pick-six•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself but drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...