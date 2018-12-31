Slay recorded two tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's season finale in Green Bay.

Slay played on 100 percent of the defensive snaps despite the meaningless nature of this game. While the durable veteran probably wasn't a huge injury risk anyway, Slay's availability played a significant role in how Detroit was able to shut out the Packers for the first time at home in nearly 50 years. With the offseason now in tow, the shutdown corner can look forward to his second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl this winter with anticipation of returning to a Lions defense that will look to add some pieces in advance of the 2019 campaign.

