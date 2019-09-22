Slay suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Slay suffered the injury in the third quarter, when he almost picked off an errant pass, but came up limping on the play. Expect the team to keep a close eye on their prized cornerback, and with Slay out, Rashaan Melvin is next in line to assume duties at one of the cornerback positions.