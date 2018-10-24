Slay (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Slay briefly exited Detroit's win over Miami in Week 7, and appears to have suffered a toe injury during the contests. Given that Slay was able to return to the game and is now practicing in a limited fashion, it does not appear that the starting cornerback is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

