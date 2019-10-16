Slay was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Slay has been dealing with the hamstring injury since Week 3, but was able to suit up in Monday's game despite logging limited practice. It appears the All-Pro could be heading for a similar scenario heading into Week 7. If Slay can't suit up Sunday, Rashaan Melvin and Mike Ford would be the beneficiaries to see an increase in snaps.

