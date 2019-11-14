Play

Slay (neck) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Slay wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he now appears to be dealing with a neck injury. The severity of Slay's new issue remains undisclosed, though it's a positive sign that he wasn't held out of practice entirely. The 28-year-old seems to have a good shot at suiting up Week 11 against the Cowboys, barring any setbacks.

