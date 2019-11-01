Slay (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Slay managed to practice without limitations Friday, which bodes well for his chances of taking the field Week 9. He sat out Week 8's win over the Giants. If Slay were forced to miss any more time, however, Rashaan Melvin would slot into the starting lineup for Sunday's tilt against Oakland.