Slay recorded five tackles, three PBUs and one interception during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.

The Lions are being rewarded handsomely for signing Slay to a hefty contract extension in the offseason, as the fifth-year corner currently sits third in the league with four interceptions and tied for first with 13 PBUs. His consistency has been impressive, too, since Slay has logged at least one PBU in eight of nine games. With the potential to rack up half a dozen tackles on any given day -- and possibly more, considering he totaled eight tackles in Week 2 -- Slay has the looks of an up-and-coming IDP prospect.