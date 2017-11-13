Lions' Darius Slay: Logs another interception
Slay recorded five tackles, three PBUs and one interception during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.
The Lions are being rewarded handsomely for signing Slay to a hefty contract extension in the offseason, as the fifth-year corner currently sits third in the league with four interceptions and tied for first with 13 PBUs. His consistency has been impressive, too, since Slay has logged at least one PBU in eight of nine games. With the potential to rack up half a dozen tackles on any given day -- and possibly more, considering he totaled eight tackles in Week 2 -- Slay has the looks of an up-and-coming IDP prospect.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...