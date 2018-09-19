Lions' Darius Slay: No practice Wednesday
Slay (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Slay exited last week's game against the 49ers with a head injury and will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Patriots this Sunday. Doing so will first require a return to practice.
