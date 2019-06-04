Lions' Darius Slay: Not expected to attend minicamp
Slay isn't expected to show up to the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday and believes he's deserving of a new contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Slay has been absent throughout OTAs, and his holdout is expected to continue heading into minicamp. He still has two years remaining on his current deal (he agreed to a four-year, $48.15 million contract in 2016), though he wants a new contract that will pay him like one of the top corners in the league. The shutdown corner will be fined if he decides not to show up to mandatory minicamp.
