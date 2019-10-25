Slay wasn't seen participating at Friday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Slay aggravated his hamstring injury during last Sunday's loss to the Vikings and has been unable to practice this week. The 28-year-old will receive an official injury designation later Friday, but he seems unlikely to be available for Week 8.

