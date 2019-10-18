Play

Slay (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings.

Slay was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring issue sustained Week 3. The star cornerback managed to suit up Monday versus the Packers, and he appears to have a good shot at playing through the injury once more Week 7.

