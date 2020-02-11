Slay and the Lions continue to discuss a long-term contract, but it's possible the cornerback could enter the trade market if no deal is reached in the coming weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports

Slay is entering the final year of a contract that has a $13.4 million cap hit in 2020, and any extension with the former All-Pro defender would likely cost upwards of $16 to $20 million per year. While it may sound crazy for the talent-deficient Lions to part with one of their best players, Detroit may need help at too many positions to devote that kind of capital to an aging cornerback, especially if they could net a first-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old. After all, Jacksonville just flipped another (albeit younger) All-Pro corner in Jalen Ramsey to a contender for two first-round picks and change.