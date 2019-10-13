Lions' Darius Slay: On track to play Monday
Slay (hamstring) seems to be on track to play in Monday's game against the Packers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The All-Pro corner has been limited in practice since straining his hamstring in Week 3. While Detroit officially listed him as questionable on Saturday's final injury report, it seems Slay - plus safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring) - is likely to be available to help the Lions contain Aaron Rodgers. Despite dealing with injuries in the secondary, Detroit has allowed the third-lowest completion (55.4) percentage and fifth-lowest passer rating (80.3) despite an inconsistent pass rush that has nine sacks through four games.
