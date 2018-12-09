Lions' Darius Slay: On track to play
Slay (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Slay was a mid-week addition to the injury report after the ankle issue limited his participation in Thursday's practice. He repeated the activity level Friday, which will apparently be enough for the Lions' top cornerback to gain clearance for Week 14. Slay may not be in store for too busy of a day against a Cardinals offense that has thrown fewer than 30 times in four of quarterback Josh Rosen's nine starts.
