Slay (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Slay played 70 of a possible 71 defensive snaps in Week 9's loss to the Raiders, and he made three tackles (two solo). The veteran corner isn't feeling any lingering effects in his hamstring at the start of the practice week. Slay has been the Lions' lockdown corner this year, as quarterbacks have produced a measly 72.3 passer rating when targeting Slay's receivers. He may shadow Allen Robinson in Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

