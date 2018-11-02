Slay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Slay popped up on Friday's injury report with a knee injury, and was a limited participant in practice. The severity of the starting cornerback's injury remains undisclosed, but Slay could be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings. If Slay were to miss any time, DeShawn Shead would enter the starting lineup.