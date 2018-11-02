Lions' Darius Slay: Questionable for Sunday
Slay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Slay popped up on Friday's injury report with a knee injury, and was a limited participant in practice. The severity of the starting cornerback's injury remains undisclosed, but Slay could be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Vikings. If Slay were to miss any time, DeShawn Shead would enter the starting lineup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...