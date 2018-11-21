Slay (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Slay practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week and even played through this injury Sunday against the Panthers. Those factors make it seem likely that Slay will suit up in the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup. If the Mississippi State product doesn't play, however, DeShawn Shead and Teez Tabor could have increased roles.