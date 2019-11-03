Slay (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Slay will get back into the lineup after being injured Week 7 against the Vikings and sitting out the following contest. His presence in the secondary is a major boost for the Lions, as he can help lockdown opponents' top playmakers. In this case, Slay may shadow Tyrell Williams or Darren Waller.

