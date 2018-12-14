Slay recorded three tackles, three pass breakups, and one pick-six during Sunday's victory over Arizona.

Slay reminded everyone of why he was selected as an All-Pro cornerback last season, baiting rookie quarterback Josh Rosen into an easy interception late in the third quarter to give the Lions a 10-0 lead. The sixth-year veteran could realistically have another productive day this weekend playing against another erratic rooking in Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who's thrown two picks in each of his past two games -- making it four of nine games this season in which Allen has thrown multiple interceptions.