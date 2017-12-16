Lions' Darius Slay: Returns to game Saturday
Slay has avoided a concussion and re-entered Saturday's game against the Bears, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Slay exited earlier in the contest to be evaluated for a concussion but is apparently clear of symptoms. The Lions' top cornerback is available for the rest of Saturday's game in Detroit.
