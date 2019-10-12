Slay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lions.

Slay worked in a limited capacity during practice all week, so his status appears to be a true game-time call. Since Davante Adams (toe) is out, Slay will likely line up across from Marquez Valdes-Scantling if he can suit up. Otherwise, Rashaan Melvin and Jamal Agnew figure to both see upticks in usage.

