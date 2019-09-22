Lions' Darius Slay: Status unclear
Slay (hamstring) told reporters he's "good" following Sunday's game against the Eagles and is hopeful to play next week, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Slay suffered the injury in the third quarter after he came up limping on a errant pass. It's certainly a positive sign that Slay was in good spirits following the contest, but it's still a concern that his status for Week 4 is up in the air. Expect Slay's practice availability in the upcoming week to shed some light on his chances to play next week.
