Slay recorded two tackles (one solo), one defended pass and one interception during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Slay notched his second interception of the season during the Thanksgiving Day loss. He spent much of the contest shadowing Allen Robinson. The two-time Pro Bowler will look to make another strong impact against the Vikings in Week 14.

