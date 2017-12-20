Slay recorded five tackles, all solo, three pass defensed and two interceptions in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Slay left the game early to get tested for a concussion but returned to the field shortly after and still managed to log 66 defensive snaps (96 percent). Slay now has a league-leading seven interceptions, which was enough to get the cornerback elected to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday night. He'll now be tasked with shutting down A.J. Green in Sunday's game against Cincinnati.