Lions' Darius Slay: Two picks in 2019
Slay registered 46 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over 14 games in 2019.
Among the top five highest-paid corners this season, Slay didn't have the most effective season of his career in 2019, but he was far from a liability in coverage like fellow aging NFC North aging star, Xavier Rhodes. In fact, the reality of Slay's 13 PBUs being tied with his lowest total in six years goes to show how relatively consistent Slay has been for Detroit in recent years. Now entering the final year of the his current deal, Slay is a strong candidate to receive an extension this offseason and his continued presence should make life easier for all Lions players in 2020.
