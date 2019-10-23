Play

Slay (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Slay aggravated a lingering hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his participation in practice before Sunday's tilt against the Giants. If the star cornerback is forced to miss any time, expect Tavon Wilson to once again handle slot duties while Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin draw the start outside.

