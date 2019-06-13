Slay (contract dispute) is not certain to report for the start of training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "We'll see. Time will tell," Slay said Thursday.

Both Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison earned $88,000 fines for skipping mandatory minicamp this week in search of new contracts. Slay, who is scheduled to make $12 million in 2018, could be fined as much as $40,000 per day of training camp if he doesn't report on time. The 2017 first-team All-Pro corner reportedly wants to be paid like a premier cornerback, presumably like Miami did for Xavien Howard in May. While Slay checks in at 13th in the league in terms of average annual salary among cornerbacks, his base salary in 2019 is second-most, so the Lions may not be as willing -- especially with multiple years left on Slay's deal.