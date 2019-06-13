Lions' Darius Slay: Uncertain to report for training camp
Slay (contract dispute) is not certain to report for the start of training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "We'll see. Time will tell," Slay said Thursday.
Both Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison earned $88,000 fines for skipping mandatory minicamp this week in search of new contracts. Slay, who is scheduled to make $12 million in 2018, could be fined as much as $40,000 per day of training camp if he doesn't report on time. The 2017 first-team All-Pro corner reportedly wants to be paid like a premier cornerback, presumably like Miami did for Xavien Howard in May. While Slay checks in at 13th in the league in terms of average annual salary among cornerbacks, his base salary in 2019 is second-most, so the Lions may not be as willing -- especially with multiple years left on Slay's deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
K/DST Tiers
You need a kicker and a DST for your Fantasy squad. Here's how Dave Richard thinks you should...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.