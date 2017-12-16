Lions' Darius Slay: Under evaluation for concussion
Slay left Saturday's game against the Bears to be evaluated for a concussion, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Slay lasted just three plays before he had an evaluation in the sideline tent and went to the locker room. With the nature of his concern known, the Lions will follow the protocol for head injuries before making a decision on whether a return is possible. In the meantime, D.J. Hayden will line up at cornerback with the first unit.
More News
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.