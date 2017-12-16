Slay left Saturday's game against the Bears to be evaluated for a concussion, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Slay lasted just three plays before he had an evaluation in the sideline tent and went to the locker room. With the nature of his concern known, the Lions will follow the protocol for head injuries before making a decision on whether a return is possible. In the meantime, D.J. Hayden will line up at cornerback with the first unit.