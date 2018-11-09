Slay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Chicago.

Slay played through a knee injury Week 9 against the Vikings but has been unable to practice in the interim. He does have a medical history with his knee, undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus as a rookie in 2013. The severity of the current concern is unknown, but Slay will yield his starting cornerback spot to DeShawn Shead as long as he's sidelined.

