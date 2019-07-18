Lions' Darius Slay: Working toward deal
Agent Drew Rosenhaus will meet with the Lions this week to discuss new contracts for Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Both players skipped mandatory minicamp in June and aren't expected to report for the start of training camp without new deals. The Lions are in a tricky position, as they probably don't love the precedent of renegotiating contracts that have two seasons remaining, but also can't like the prospect of playing without their two most important defenders. Slay averaged 15.2 games (all starts), 53.4 tackles (46.6 solo), 17.2 pass deflections and 3.4 interceptions over the past five seasons, with at least two picks each year. His work in coverage has been a consistent bright spot for an otherwise inconsistent defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pros and cons of waiting on a QB
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round...
-
Dynasty Rankings: QB
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...
-
Dynasty Rankings: RB
Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Dynasty Rankings: TE
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But...
-
Matt LaFleur's impact on the Packers
New Packers playcaller and head coach Matt LaFleur is in the unique position of being less...