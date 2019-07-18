Agent Drew Rosenhaus will meet with the Lions this week to discuss new contracts for Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Both players skipped mandatory minicamp in June and aren't expected to report for the start of training camp without new deals. The Lions are in a tricky position, as they probably don't love the precedent of renegotiating contracts that have two seasons remaining, but also can't like the prospect of playing without their two most important defenders. Slay averaged 15.2 games (all starts), 53.4 tackles (46.6 solo), 17.2 pass deflections and 3.4 interceptions over the past five seasons, with at least two picks each year. His work in coverage has been a consistent bright spot for an otherwise inconsistent defense.