Daniels signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Daniels has bounced around between several teams since going undrafted out of Washington in 2017. He last appeared on the Colts' practice squad in 2022 and last suited up for a regular-season NFL contest in 2021 with the Cardinals. He'll now work to earn a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster.