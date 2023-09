Daniels was signed to the active roster Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Daniels receives a promotion from the practice squad in the wake of fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) dropping from a limited participant in Monday's practice to a DNP on Tuesday. After logging over 100 snaps in the backfield during his time in Arizona between 2021 and 2022, Daniels could be a replacement for Cabinda during Thursday's matchup with Green Bay.