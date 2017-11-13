Fells saw one target but was held without a catch during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.

Teammate and fellow tight end Eric Ebron was actually more productive than Fells this week. However, the latter didn't receive many opportunities to catch passes since he was mostly used as a blocker against a respectable Browns defensive front. Barring injury, both Fells and Ebron remain touchdown-dependent fantasy options moving forward.

