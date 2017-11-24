Fells saw three targets but was held without a catch during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.

Fells, operating from the slot, looked to have come down with a touchdown in the second half but the play was overturned after replays showed the ball hit the ground. Outside of that play, Fells wasn't heard from much, as he did most of his work as an in-line blocker. He isn't on the fantasy radar ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Ravens.