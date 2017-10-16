Lions' Darren Fells: Finds pay dirt yet again
Fells caught two of four targets for 26 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
Fells saw more playing time and more attention in the passing game than teammate Eric Ebron for the third week in a row, making it increasingly clear that the former is the Detroit tight end to own for fantasy purposes. If Golden Tate (shoulder) is forced to miss any time, Fells could see even more work in the short-to-intermediate range than he has been of late. However, that sentiment could change if Tate makes a speedy recovery during the team's bye in Week 7.
