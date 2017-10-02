Fells caught four of five targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

Not only did Fells out-snap starting tight end Eric Ebron 52 to 31, but he also saw more looks in the passing game and outproduced his teammate in every major receiving category -- which is odd, as Ebron is supposed to be the receiving specialist of the two. While it's too early to suggest there's been a changing of the guard at tight end in Detroit, it's hard to ignore how much more playing time Fells garnered Sunday. If the snaps are allocated in a similar fashion in Week 5, it could be time to sound the alarm. After all, Ebron has largely been a disappointment since the Lions made him a first-rounder in 2014 and isn't as capable of a blocker as Fells.