Lions' Darren Fells: Logs reception in Week 2
Fells caught his only target for three yards in Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.
Fells logged 32 offensive snaps Monday but only received one target as he was the clear blocking complement to Eric Ebron, who secured five of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. Barring an injury to Ebron, don't expect things to change.
