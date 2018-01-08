Fells caught 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games in 2017.

After spending his first three seasons in Arizona, Fells bolted for Detroit in the 2017 offseason but didn't evolve into anything more than a blocking specialist with his new team. The bulk of his receiving production came in a three-game span from Week 4 to Week 6 when he caught eight of 11 targets for 90 yards and all three of his touchdowns. The former professional basketball player, who's now 31 years old despite entering just his fifth season in the NFL, will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. Fells graded out as Pro Football Focus' 22nd-ranked tight end and could have a number of suitors on the open market.