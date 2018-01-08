Lions' Darren Fells: Logs three touchdowns in 2017
Fells caught 17 of 26 targets for 177 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games in 2017.
After spending his first three seasons in Arizona, Fells bolted for Detroit in the 2017 offseason but didn't evolve into anything more than a blocking specialist with his new team. The bulk of his receiving production came in a three-game span from Week 4 to Week 6 when he caught eight of 11 targets for 90 yards and all three of his touchdowns. The former professional basketball player, who's now 31 years old despite entering just his fifth season in the NFL, will now be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. Fells graded out as Pro Football Focus' 22nd-ranked tight end and could have a number of suitors on the open market.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...