Lions' Darren Fells: Minimal usage against Ravens
Fells secured both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.
Fells again led Lions tight ends in playing time, but rookie Michael Roberts continues to eat into his snap count. In fact, the past six games in which Roberts began earning consistent double-digit snaps directly corresponds with the end of Fells' mini-explosion (relative to him) where the veteran caught eight passes for 90 yards and three scores within a three-week stretch. With Roberts unlikely to go away -- and Eric Ebron still in the fold as well -- Fells is unlikely to return to fantasy relevance.
