Fells expects to primarily serve as a blocking complement to T.J. Hockenson, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports. "He's more of an F tight end - faster, moving around, receiving - and I'm more of a Y tight end, where I can go in there and do a little bit more of the dirty work," Fells said after a June minicamp practice. "Had the conversation with him already, that if we're both in there, I'll be like an extra lineman for him, to give him time to get open, so he can bump that touchdown total up to 12."

Fells was relatively productive for the Texans in 2020 with 312 receiving yards, four scores and career highs in yards per catch (14.9) and yards per target (11.1). However, he's now 35 and not catching passes from Deshaun Watson anymore, so last year's production is probably one of the best-case outcomes for Fells in 2021. The veteran's recent comments further support that notion, though it's possible that Fells could still be involved in the passing game to some degree given the Lions' lack of depth at both receiver and tight end.