Lions' Darren Fells: Scores twice in Week 5
Fells secured both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
For the second time in as many weeks, Fells both out-snapped and out-produced fellow tight end Eric Ebron, who received a loud chorus of boos from the hometown crowd Sunday due to his continued struggles with drops. Although Fells' two touchdowns marked just the fifth and sixth scores of his four-year career, the former pro basketball player is seemingly taking on an expanded role in the Lions' passing game and hasn't been contained to a blocking-only role that many ticketed him for when Fells originally signed with Detroit in March. We'll see if the Cal-Irvine product can keep the good times rolling in Week 6 when Detroit travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints' 28th-ranked secondary in terms of passing yards allowed in 2017.
