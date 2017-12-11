Fells brought in one pass for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.

Fells saw less playing time than Eric Ebron for the first time in a while Sunday, which is strange since the Lions were playing without right tackle Ricky Wagner (ankle, back) and figured to use their veteran blocking specialist to help out on the edge. Regardless, Fells remains far off the fantasy radar.

